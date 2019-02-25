YouTube pulls videos uploaded by Alesha MacPhail’s murderer

YouTube has removed a channel set up by the teenager convicted of murdering Alesha MacPhail, the video sharing platform confirmed yesterday.

Aaron Campbell uploaded a series of videos to the site which mainly showed him streaming and commenting on a series of video games, and demonstrating his parkour skills on a trampoline.

However, YouTube has decided to take down the videos created by Campbell as a mark of respect for his six-year-old victim and her family.

Campbell, 16, is facing a life sentence after being found guilty of killing Alesha on the Isle of Bute last year.

During his trial, the High Court in Glasgow heard he had wanted to be a YouTube star, or “vlogger”, and the teenager’s mother was reported as saying her son was “addicted” to gaming.

Several of the videos saw Campbell stream his gameplay and talk through his progress in the games, some of which featured adult content.

Others featured him performing somersaults on a trampoline, saying to the camera: “I’d like to welcome you guys to the channel.”

In another he addresses viewers: “Yo, it’s Aaron Campbell here.”

YouTube said that while the videos in question were not in breach of its user rules, and were not being monetised through advertising, it had decided to remove them from the platform.

A spokesman said: “Given the recent conviction, we’ve removed the channel from YouTube. Our hearts go out to the victim and her family, and we wish them peace in this incredibly difficult time.”

Campbell’s identity was only revealed after the judge who presided over the trial reversed the court order which had protected his identity because he was under the age of 18.

Judge Lord Matthews said: “I can’t think of a case in recent times that has attracted such revulsion.”

During a nine-day trial, jurors heard how Campbell took Alesha from the bed where she was sleeping and inflicted “catastrophic” injuries before dumping her naked body in woodland.

Alesha had suffered 117 injuries and died from significant pressure being applied to her face and neck.

Lord Matthews said Campbell had committed some of the “wickedest, most evil crimes this court has ever heard,” and warned the teenager – currently being held at Polmont Young Offenders Institute – that he may never be released from custody.

Campbell will be sentenced next month.