Young West Lothian family lose all their belongings as devastating fire rips through their home

Online fundraising appeal launched to replace baby Ruby's clothes

A YOUNG family has told how they lost everything in a devastating blaze that gutted their home in Whitburn.

Sophie Duffy and Daniel Taylor lost all their belongings while baby Ruby's clothes also went up in smoke last night.

Their caring community have now rallied round with an online appeal to help them get back on their feet.

"Due to mine and Daniel Taylor's house going on fire tonight, we have totally lost everything," shop assistant Sophie posted on Facebook.

"All our clothes and all our baby daughters belongings. If anyone knows anyone that has anything that could help us out we would be forever grateful."

Daniel's sister-in-law Kelly Taylor has launched a GoFundMe page for dinations of money and replacement clothes.

"They have literally lost everything," Kelly posted online. "They have no clothes, no baby stuff or anything left at all.

"I am fundraising to support them to rebuild and replace all their belongings. We would appreciate any donations that you can spare to help. Thankyou.

"If anyone is able to help we would be extremely grateful. Absolutely devastating. The only blessing is that they are all safe and were not at home when it happened - thank God."

Within hours kind-hearted well-wishers had pledged more than £800 with other offers of help and support.

"We are absolutely overwhelmed with the generosity of our community so far and have been inundated with donations of money, clothing and baby items," added Kelly. "We are so appreciative of everyone's kindness."

Anyone wishing to support the appeal can do so at the GoFundMe page.