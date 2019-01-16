Young rider dies in fall from horse at Dumfries racing stables

A young rider has died after falling from a horse at a racing stables in Scotland’s south.

Natasha Galpin sustained fatal injuries when the horse she was riding suffered a ruptured artery during a workout yesterday morning in Dumfries.

Iain Jardine Racing confirmed the death of their team member.

The horse also died in the incident.

A police investigation into the incident at the Hetland Hill yard in Carrutherstown has been launched.

In a statement issued through the National Trainers Federation, the trainer said staff at the yard were “distraught at the loss of a colleague and friend”.

“It is with great sadness that the team at Iain Jardine Racing wish to report that we suffered a tragic accident on our grass gallops on Tuesday morning, which has resulted in the untimely death of a member of our team, Natasha Galpi, 22, as well as the loss of a horse,” the statement said.

“Sadly, our horse suffered gutteral pouch mycosis (a ruptured artery) during work, resulting in the unavoidable and unpredictable accident.

“He was given all the necessary care and treatment required and the owners were immediately informed.

“Our main priority throughout has been Natasha and the rest of our staff, who are distraught at the loss of a colleague and friend, but have been extremely supportive of each other.

“As a team here, we are doing our best to get through and cope with this devastating situation.”

The statement continued: “Natasha was an experienced and valued, full-time member of Team IJR. She was an accomplished event rider and ran her own livery yard. She worked alongside her boyfriend Olyn.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Natasha’s parents and sisters at this very sad time, and we hope you will join us in respecting their privacy.

“We are grateful for the help we are receiving from racing’s support network, including Racing Welfare and the National Trainers Federation.”

British Horseracing Authority (BHA) chief executive Nick Rust said in a statement: “I know I speak for everyone at the BHA when I say we are truly shocked and devastated about this tragic news.

“While such incidents are extremely rare, there is an element of risk every time a rider sits on any horse and as such we should never take for granted the bravery and commitment of our workforce.

“Our sport relies on their dedication in providing first class care for our horses and we are grateful to them all.