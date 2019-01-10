Young mum spooked after masked man strokes baby in city park

Have your say

A YOUNG mum was left spooked after a man in a mask stroked her baby while they strolled through a Capital park.

She later spotted the same balaclava-clad man crouching in bushes by the side of the railway path between Craigleith and Drylaw Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The young mum shared a picture on Facebook. Picture: Hayley Ellis

The shocked mum immediately reported the scare to police and officers have since stepped up patrols in the area.

“Bit creeped out so thought I’d share,” she posted on Facebook, with a photo taken of the man on her phone.

“It made me feel uneasy and panicky and no one should have to feel that way.”

Police are investigating and appealed for any witnesses on the path at about 3.15pm on Wednesday to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

