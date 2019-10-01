Young dad murdered in front of his two children in 'brutal' knife attack

A father was fatally stabbed in front of his two young children in a "brutal attack" in his home, police have said.

Christopher Nicol, 27, died after he was stabbed at the flat in Maple Road, Greenock, Inverclyde, on Thursday September 26.

Police believe that robbery was the motive for the attack and that Mr Nicol was targeted because the killer thought there was a large sum of money in the flat, which was not the case.

Mr Nicol's two young children, aged five and six, witnessed the attack on their father.

Police are urging anyone with information which could help catch the killer to contact them.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus from the Major Investigation Team said: "Christopher Nicol was within his flat in Maple Road around 9.05pm on Thursday night when he was violently attacked in front of his two young children, aged five and six years. Both children are receiving full support from a number of partner agencies at this time.

"We believe that the motive for this was robbery and that Christopher was targeted specifically because his attacker thought there was a large sum of money in the house, which was not the case.

"For whatever the reason, to carry out such a brutal attack in front of such young children is absolutely sickening. It shows an absolute disregard for their safety or suffering. This callous killer must be caught.

"Although our murder investigation is progressing, we have been disappointed by the public response to our previous appeal.

"I believe that the answer to this murder lies in the local community and I am in no doubt that there are people out there who have vital information on this incident, who have not yet come forward. I would urge them to look to their conscience and contact us."

The suspect is described as white, aged between 20 and 30, around 5ft 9in, of slim build, with an unkempt, reddish, brown beard and moustache.

He spoke with a local accent and had bad teeth with some visibly missing, and was wearing a black beanie hat with a logo, possibly Timberland, black top and black jeans or trousers or jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked contact detectives from the Major Investigation Team (West) via 101 quoting incident number 3888 of September 26 2019 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.