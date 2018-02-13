Young city musicians to perform for Prince Harry and Meghan visit

A GROUP of young people will give the performance of a lifetime when they entertain Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the couple’s first official joint visit to Scotland today.

Four young musicians from Edinburgh’s city youth cafe 6VT were given a last minute slot at Holyrood Palace to give the special guests a taste of their talents.

The Royal schedule.

To tie in with the Year of the Young People, Harry and Meghan will be treated to a rendition of Say Something by the group – who have been part of a six-week music workshop run by Impact Arts as part of the Cashback to the Future project.

Performer Kieran Maloney, 18, said he wasn’t nervous and instead the budding musician saw it as an opportunity to reach a bigger audience with his music.

And in a nod to speculation the royal couple will ask Ed Sheeran to perform at their wedding, the singers will end with his song, Perfect.

No stranger to royalty, 6VT also enjoyed a visit by Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.

Director Dot Horne said: “We’re absolutely delighted we’re now going to meet Harry.

“I think for the young people he’s a great royal to meet – very relaxed and he shows a bit of character and a brilliant role model on their first Scottish visit which is fantastic.”

The group will be joined by three other young people who attend the youth cafe.

Roseanna Campbell, 18, tasked with promoting the work of the cafe during the event said she was looking forward to asking the prince his thoughts on volunteering.

She said: “I wonder if he’ll have the same passion for voluntary work as we do?

“6VT has opened so many doors for me. To be honest, I don’t know what I’d do without 6VT. I love volunteering – it is a privilege to be able to do it.”

Roseanna started coming to the cafe after becoming homeless when she left care at 15.

“It’s led up to amazing opportunities,” she added. “I get to meet amazing people, Prince Harry being one of them. I never thought in a million years it would be me.

“I know he volunteers and does charity work – it will be good to get an opportunity to speak to him and see what he does and why he does it and if it’s the same views on why we do it.

“It will be an absolute privilege just to be there and tell everyone how amazing the 6VT project is – they don’t get enough recognition for what they do.

“It’s a youth cafe but its not, it’s a family. They are always there for you.”

The couple’s first stop will be at the Esplanade in front of Edinburgh Castle, where they will be officially welcomed by the Royal Marines Scotland Band and then watch the One O’clock Gun being fired inside the Castle. Prince Harry became Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Marines in December.

The couple will then visit Social Bite, a social enterprise cafe which distributes 100,000 items of food and hot drinks to homeless people across Scotland each year, as well as employing staff who have experienced homelessness themselves.