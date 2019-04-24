You could be owed some of £8 million Premium Bond prizes that got lost in the post - here’s how to check

More than 180,000 Premium Bond prizes worth £8 million have gone missing in the post - and more than £60,000 worth in the last year alone.

This could mean that you might be owed money won through your Premium Bonds if you have not signed up for the prize money to be paid directly into your bank account.

What has happened?

The revelation, derived from a freedom of information request by MoneySavingExpert, comes from National Savings & Investments who run Premium Bonds.

They said a total of 185,654 prizes have gone missing, some dating back to the very first prize draw in 1957.

The undelivered prizes are worth a staggering £8,230,650, with £66,900 having gone undelivered since March 2018.

There is more than £61 million worth of prizes in total which have gone unclaimed, including the £8 million which have been lost in the post.

How to check if you have won

The best way to check if you are owed any of the cash prizes is by checking the NS&I website.

According to MoneySavingExpert there is no time limit on making a claim, meaning that if you won in 1957 you would still be able to claim that money today.

All you need is your Premium Bond holder’s number which will allow you to check for any unclaimed prizes.

Can I get my prize redelivered?

If you are owed a prize, you can have it redelivered to your door by calling 08085 007 007, using the NS&I’s web chat service or writing to NS&I, Glasgow, G58 1SB.

Double check if your address has changed since you won, however, as the cheque may have gone to an old home if you have moved house.

You can also have your winnings paid directly into your bank account, which can be done online or by phoning NS&I.