You ‘batter’ believe Asda Bearsden flips over 5,000 pancakes on Pancake Day
In 2023, bakery colleagues in Asda Bearsden flipped a whopping 5,000 pancakes on Pancake Day and are expecting to make even more in 2024.
Courtney Day, bakery section leader at the store, is aiming to lead her team this Shrove Tuesday to triumph.
She said: “It’s a very busy day but we all love getting into the spirit of things and we’re fast flippers here at the Asda Bearsden bakery. Of course, we sell all types of pancakes, but nothing beats a freshly baked pancake on Pancake Day, especially when they’re made by our team!
"We have a lot of fun on the day, as everyone’s always so excited and it’s a real treat. We have all the favourite toppings and sauces and syrups set out on the tables in the café, so customers can grab a seat and put whatever they like on their pancake stacks.”
Chris Fairley, general store manager, said: “We have such a fantastic team at our Asda Bearsden bakery, they’re so dedicated to serving up fresh, delicious pancakes all day, they even come in early to start prepping the batter and set out all the toppings on the tables.”