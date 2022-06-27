Why did 22 teenagers die at a South African nightclub?

Bodies of the teenagers, some as young as 13, were found in the Enyobeni Tavern in the town of East London. It is believed that a small number of other people are in a critical condition in hospital.

It is still unclear how they died, with claims that there could have been a stampede in the crowded building, as well as rumours of the youngsters having been poisoned by an unknown substance. However, it has been reported that some of the bodies found on the premises did not have signs of visible injuries.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said families of other children present at the tavern were waiting for “confirmation of how their children may have been affected”.

"While the President awaits more information on the incident, his thoughts are with the families who have lost children as well as families who are awaiting confirmation of how their children may have been affected," a statement from the presidency said.

Authorities have said they will suspend operations at the tavern amid an investigation. Reports have claimed that the youngsters may have been at the tavern to celebrate the end of the school year.

Local media reported that Enyobeni Tavern owner Siyakhangela Ndevu said that he was shocked by the incident.