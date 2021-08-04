Who is Andrew Cuomo and why has US President Joe Biden called on him to resign as New York Governor? (Image credit: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)

A United States governor, Andrew Cuomo, is facing renewed calls to resign from his post as the commander in chief and head of government in the state of New York following the outcome of an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour toward employees during the Governor’s time in office.

The results of the investigation have seen accusations of harassment and sexual harassment made by female colleagues of Mr Cuomo come to the fore, with the complaints of multiple women being validated by an independent investigation.

As state officials and government representatives, including the US President Joe Biden, call for the governor’s resignation, here’s what you need to know about Governor Cuomo and the allegations against him.

Who is Andrew Cuomo?

63-year-old Andrew Cuomo has served as the 56th Governor of the US state of New York since January 1, 2011.

He is the son of former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, who served as the chief executive officer of the state between 1983 to 1994, and worked as one of his father’s policy advisors prior to becoming a New York assistant district attorney.

A member of the US Democratic party, Mr Cuomo oversaw the introduction of the Marriage Equality Act into the state of New York in 2011 and has since spearheaded moves to establish strict gun control legislation in the wake of the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting as well as the legalisation of cannabis for both medicinal and recreational use in the state.

In late 2020, the governor began to face accusations of sexual harassment and sexual assault from former aides and colleagues in the New York state department.

Multiple women eventually came forward with complaints over the Governor’s behaviour, which Mr Cuomo has strenuously denied.

What accusations is Governor Cuomo facing?

After multiple women came forward with complaints about Governor Cuomo’s behaviour, an independent investigation into the claims was launched by the New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The report on the outcome of the investigation, which began in March 2021, was released on Tuesday August 3, with Attorney General James and independent investigators finding that 11 women’s accounts of sexual harassment and assault by Mr Cuomo were true.

“This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law,” said Attorney General James.

“I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth. No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period.”

The investigation saw 179 people interviewed by independent lawyers, with 74,000 documents, emails, texts, and pictures reviewed as evidence during the probe.

It concluded that the sexual harassment of multiple women and ‘retaliation’ from the New York Governor and Executive Chamber against a former employee who came forward with claims of sexual harassment violated multiple New York state laws as well as federal laws such as the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Why is President Biden calling on Cuomo to resign?

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden became the latest high profile Democrat to call on Governor Cuomo to resign.

Democratic New York City Mayor, Bill de Blasio, called for the Governor's impeachment from office, while US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement: “Under Attorney General Letitia James, a comprehensive and independent investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo has been completed.

“As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth.

"Recognising his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign."

In a press briefing to US journalists, Mr Biden told reporters “I think he should resign”, adding that while it would be too soon to call for the Governor’s impeachment from the state legislature, it was a step he understood was being considered.

When asked about images used by Mr Cuomo in his evidence submitted to the investigation which showed him embracing Mr Bide to suggest the activity was commonplace, rather than a form of sexual harassment, President Biden said: “I'm sure there are some embraces that were totally innocent, but apparently the Attorney General decided there were things to worry about.”

In a near-15 minute video released by Mr Cuomo on Tuesday August 3 in response to the investigation’s findings, the Governor said: “I never touched, anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.

“I am 63 years old. I've lived my entire life in public view. That is just not who I am and that's not who I have ever been.”

He added that “the facts are much different from what has been portrayed”, called the accusations “ugly stories” and went on to discuss individual claims of harassment made by former employees and aides.

