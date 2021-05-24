Belarus state media said the aircraft – which was travelling from Athens to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius – was switched to the Belarusian capital of Minsk following a bomb threat.

However, opposition groups said it was an operation by Belarus special services to “hijack” the flight so they could arrest blogger Roman Protasevich.

Women with posters reading 'I am/we are Roman Protasevich' in the arrival area as passengers disembark from the Ryanair passenger plane from Athens that was intercepted and diverted to Minsk on the same day by Belarus authorities on 23 May (Photo: PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Protasevich was involved in the opposition movement against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko – a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin – during the 2020 presidential election.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is due to set out further details of the UK’s response to Belarus later today, which could involve blocking flights from Belarus’ state-owned Belavia Belarusian Airlines, among further sanctions.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has said the forced landing of one of the airline’s planes was a “state-sponsored hijacking”.

A woman stands with a poster reading 'Where is Roman?!' in the arrival area as passengers disembark from the Ryanair passenger plane from Athens that was intercepted and diverted to Minsk on the same day by Belarus authorities on 23 May (Photo: PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP via Getty Images)

But where is Belarus? And why was the blogger arrested?

Here is everything you need to know:

Where is Belarus?

Belarus is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe, bordered by Russia to the east and northeast, Ukraine to the south, Poland to the west, and Lithuania and Latvia to the northwest.

In August 2020, riots broke out in Minsk as protesters and police clashed in Belarus's capital and across the country following the announcement of the results of Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed re-election (Photo: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

It covers an area of 80,200 square miles, and as of 2020, had an estimated population of 9.4 million people.

Belarus has the lowest Democracy Index – an index compiled by the research division of the Economist Group, a UK-based private company which publishes the weekly newspaper The Economist to measure the state of democracy – rating in Europe.

The country is also labelled as "not free" by US-based NGO Freedom House, and was rated as the worst country for press freedom in Europe in the between 2013 and 2014 by Reporters Without Borders.

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said flying over Belarus is “clearly presenting an immediate risk to any civilian aircraft” as he called for the suspension of flights over the country.

He told Times Radio: “This one was Irish, a Ryanair flight. And so I think it would be wrong to put anyone else in danger.”

Asked if he wants airlines to change their flight paths, Tugendhat said: “Well, yes, and the reason for doing so is extremely simple. In 2014 the Russian government – the closest ally of Lukashenko’s regime in Belarus – shot down a Malaysian aircraft and killed over 200 Dutch tourists.

“These are not idle threats. These are very real threats from a government whose allies and friends have done exactly that only a few years ago.”

Who is President Alexander Lukashenko?

66-year-old Alexander Lukashenko has been in power since 1994, and the former Soviet farm boss' reign has been controversial throughout.

His authoritarian style is reminiscent of the Soviet era, and Lukashenko was the only deputy of the Belarusian parliament to vote against the dissolution of the Union in 1991.

His administration controls the country's main media channels and regularly jails political opponents.

In August 2020, riots broke out in Minsk as protesters and police clashed in Belarus's capital and across the country, following the announcement of the results of Alexander Lukashenko’s landslide re-election.

The dissidence erupted following claims by state TV that the long-time president had been re-elected, with exit polls reporting he had received 80 per cent of the vote.

Lukashenko was seeking his sixth term in office, but had faced unprecedented opposition in the lead-up to the election, which had grown due to his approach to the coronavirus crisis, a similar, bolshy approach shared by other right-wing leaders like Donald Trump.

Early in the pandemic, Lukashenko claimed that citizens "just have to work" to combat the virus, saying "the tractor will heal everyone... the fields heal everyone."

He has also claimed that "sport, especially on ice, is better than any antiviral medication" because "it is the real thing", and once suggested that "poisoning" the coronavirus with vodka was an effective treatment against Covid-19.

In the 2020 elections, Lukashenko’s main opposition was Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a 37-year-old former teacher and stay-at-home mother who took on the challenge of Lukashenko when her blogger husband Sergei Tikhanovsky was banned from running and sent to jail.

Tikhanovskaya refused to recognise the results of the vote, saying early reports of her only securing 9.9 per cent of the vote did not reflect the 70 – 80 per cent approval ratings she had been getting.

Election monitoring body the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has previously judged none of the previous presidential elections held during Lukashenko's reign to be free and fair, and 2020’s vote was shrouded in just as much suspicion and foul play.

More than 40 per cent of votes were cast ahead of election day, observers were not invited to monitor the election, and internet service across Belarus was disrupted on election day - opposition supporters said this made it harder for evidence of election fraud to be collected and shared.

Tikhanovskaya has since fled to Lithuania.

Who is Roman Protasevich?

Protasevich was a co-founder of the Nexta TV channel which was declared extremist by the authorities last year after helping to organise mass demonstrations against Lukashenko.

He subsequently fled to Poland and currently faces charges which could carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Belarus state media said Lukashenko personally ordered a MiG-29 fighter jet to escort the flight he was on to Minsk after a bomb threat was received while it was over Belarus territory.

Officials later said no explosives had been found on board while the deputy air force commander said the plane’s crew made the decision to land in the Belarus capital.

However Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the plane had been forced to land there, adding the “regime is behind this”.

How might the UK respond?

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the UK is working with allies on a response to Belarus including “further sanctions”.

He said: “The UK condemns yesterday’s actions by the Belarusian authorities, who arrested journalist Roman Protasevich on the basis of a ruse, having forced his flight to land in Minsk.”

Lukashenko “must be held to account for his outlandish actions”, Raab said.

“The UK calls for the immediate release of Mr Protasevich and other political prisoners held in Belarus. The UK is working with our allies on a coordinated response, including further sanctions.”

He also called for the International Civil Aviation Organisation council to meet urgently “to consider the regime’s flouting of the international rules safeguarding civil aviation”.

Is Belarus in the EU?

Belarus is not a member state of the European Union, and has shown no aspirations for joining the EU.

The country does maintain a bilateral relationship with the Union, and participates in a number of EU projects. However, dollowing the disputed election of 2020, Lukashenko is not recognised as president by the Union.

Belarus has trade agreements with several European Union member states, including neighbouring Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

A message from the editor: