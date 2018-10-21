Video: ‘At least 30’ injured after floor collapses at party

It has been reported that dozens of people have been injured after a floor at a clubhouse in South Carolina, collapsed.

Students from Clemson University were celebrating at a homecoming party after a victory for their football team when the dance floor gave way.

A video posted by one of the team’s players on social media showed the horrifying moment the students were plunged into the basement.

Posting about the incident on Twitter, current student at the University, Walter G Brackin wrote: “It’s a bad situation. Clemson PD has a command post set up. Paramedics are on the scene. The situation is not good.”

Local news are reporting that Police are saying that none of the injuries were life threatening.