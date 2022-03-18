Ukraine-Russia: Fears up to 600 dead in Mariupol theatre bombing as Lviv comes under attack

Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said several missiles hit a facility for repairing military planes near the city's international airport and also damaged a bus repair site.

Shelling around the capital of Kyiv also continued as the number of refugees estimated to have fled exceeded 3.4 million.

The news came as officials from Mariupol, where a theatre sheltering civilians was hit by Russian strikes on Wednesday, said more than 2,200 people had been killed in the city, with 600 killed or injured in the theatre attack. However, Ukraine’s human rights chief said rescuers have freed 130 people, but warned that up to 1,300 remain trapped.

The Ukrainian city of Lviv has come under attack from Russian forces (Photo by Getty Images)

UK media regulator Ofcom today said it had revoked the broadcast licence of Russian state news channel RT, with immediate effect, saying it did not consider RT’s licensee “fit and proper” to hold a UK broadcast licence.

The UK Government armed forces minister, James Heappey, said on Friday the early-morning attack on Lviv showed Russia was broadening its strikes.

Mr Heappey said indiscriminate shelling on cities were "very probably" war crimes and said the Russian President bears the ultimate "culpability" for atrocities.

"The areas of Ukrainian territory that have been taken by the Russians haven't changed for a week or so. The Russians are way behind in their plan; they are failing to achieve their military objectives and that may be some cause for optimism," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"But what that doesn't show is that in the cities that are besieged, Mariupol, most concerningly, but Kharkiv, Sumy and others as well there is just this incredible weight of artillery fire being used indiscriminately to flatten those cities irrespective of who is beneath the shells as they fall."

No causalities were immediately reported in the strikes on Lviv, which has had its population swelled by some 200,000 people seeking refuge from attacks across Ukraine.

The deputy mayor of Mariupol, Sergei Orlov, said he believed around 600 people had been injured or killed in the bombing, but said official figures had not yet been collected. Overall, he said, around 2,200 people are believed to have died in the city.

In an interview with a French television channel, Mr Orlov said: “The city is constantly bombed. [The theatre] was a huge centre where a lot of people were sheltered. We think there were 800 people, 100 people have come out. We think about 600 people suffered from this bombing but we don't know who was killed, injured.

“The city has been under siege for more than 15 days, the civilians will not be able to endure the situation for long. But I am convinced that our soldiers will continue to protect the city as much as possible.”

Ofcom said its decision on RT – where former First Minister Alex Salmond previously hosted a political talk show - comes amid 29 ongoing investigations by Ofcom into the due impartiality of RT’s news and current affairs coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It said: “We consider the volume and potentially serious nature of the issues raised within such a short period to be of great concern – especially given RT’s compliance history, which has seen the channel fined £200,000 for previous due impartiality breaches."

It added: “This investigation has taken account of a number of factors, including RT’s relationship with the Russian Federation. It has recognised that RT is funded by the Russian state, which has recently invaded a neighbouring sovereign country. We also note new laws in Russia which effectively criminalise any independent journalism that departs from the Russian state’s own news narrative, in particular in relation to the invasion of Ukraine. We consider that given these constraints it appears impossible for RT to comply with the due impartiality rules of our Broadcasting Code in the circumstances.”

RT is currently not on air in the UK, due to sanctions imposed by the EU since the invasion of Ukraine commenced.

Ofcom added: “We take seriously the importance, in our democratic society, of a broadcaster’s right to freedom of expression and the audience’s right to receive information and ideas without undue interference. We also take seriously the importance of maintaining audiences’ trust and public confidence in the UK’s broadcasting regulatory regime.

“Taking all of this into account, as well as our immediate and repeated compliance concerns, we have concluded that we cannot be satisfied that RT can be a responsible broadcaster in the current circumstances. Ofcom is therefore revoking RT’s licence to broadcast with immediate effect.”

Shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr Salmond said he would cancel his show on RT “until peace is re-established”.

He told The Scotsman today: “I took the decision to suspend the Show on the day of the invasion. Since the decision was based on the illegal invasion and final, today’s Ofcom ruling has no impact upon it.”

