Two people were killed and six injured as a gunman went on a shooting rampage through a construction site hours before the start of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in the New Zealand city Auckland.

Authorities said the incident was not being treated as terrorism, after 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid, who was also killed, opened fire with a shotgun, putting the city into lockdown.

Believed to be a worker at the site, the man was known to police and had a history of family violence and mental health issues. He had been subject to a home detention order but had an exemption to work at the site.

Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup ahead of the Group A football match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland.

Gun crime is rare in New Zealand, where there are strict rules on ownership of firearms. Mr Reid did not have a license to own a firearm.

The World Cup went ahead as planned after lockdown was lifted following the incident, which happened at around 7.20am local time.

Prime minister Chris Hipkins addressed the victim's families in a televised speech.

He said: "The whole nation is mourning with you.

"The victims went to work this morning as they do every morning, but they won't be coming home tonight," he said.