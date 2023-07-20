All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Two killed by New Zealand gunman hours before World Cup kick off

The Fifa Women’s World Cup began today
Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:22 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 09:25 BST
 Comment

Two people were killed and six injured as a gunman went on a shooting rampage through a construction site hours before the start of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in the New Zealand city Auckland.

Authorities said the incident was not being treated as terrorism, after 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid, who was also killed, opened fire with a shotgun, putting the city into lockdown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Believed to be a worker at the site, the man was known to police and had a history of family violence and mental health issues. He had been subject to a home detention order but had an exemption to work at the site.

Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup ahead of the Group A football match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland.Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup ahead of the Group A football match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland.
Participants take part in the opening ceremony of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup ahead of the Group A football match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland.

Gun crime is rare in New Zealand, where there are strict rules on ownership of firearms. Mr Reid did not have a license to own a firearm.

The World Cup went ahead as planned after lockdown was lifted following the incident, which happened at around 7.20am local time.

Prime minister Chris Hipkins addressed the victim's families in a televised speech.

He said: "The whole nation is mourning with you.

"The victims went to work this morning as they do every morning, but they won't be coming home tonight," he said.

"I've got confidence that they will investigate fully what happened here and they will be able to provide answers to questions we have in time.”

Related topics:New ZealandGun crime
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.