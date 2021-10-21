Donald Trump has announced plans to launch a social media platform called Truth Social that will rolled be out early next year.

Donald Trump, who remains banned from Facebook and Twitter after his supporters stormed the US Capitol following his US election defeat is set to launch Truth Social.

In a statement the 46th President of the United States said: “I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on Truth Social and to fight back against big tech.

"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable.

"Everyone asks me why doesn't someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!”

Donald Trump was banned from Twitter and suspended from Facebook after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 following his US election defeat.

The social media platform will be open to “invited users” for a beta launch in November with the rollout expected to take place in the new year.

Truth Social will be part of a new venture called the Trump Media & Technology Group.

The company, which hopes to be listed as a Private Limited Company has been formed as part of a merger with Digital Acquisition Corp.

Earlier this year, Trump launched the site “From the Desk of Donald J Trump" however it was permanently shut down less than a month after it launched.

Trump was banned from platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for false claims about the US election in 2020 which saw Joe Biden elected as the 47th president.