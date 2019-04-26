Trump mocked for misspelling ‘chief’ in negotiations tweet

Have your say

US President Donald Trump has been mocked on social media for misspelling the word chief.

The error came in a Twitter post in which the president claimed to be quoting his country’s chief hostage negotiator.

He tweeted: “President Donald J. Trump is the greatest hostage negotiator that I know of in the history of the United States.

“20 hostages, many in impossible circumstances, have been released in last two years. No money was paid.”

He then attributed the quote to the “Cheif Hostage Negotiator, USA!”.

The error prompted a string of jokes.

Nick Jack Pappas said: “No wonder Trump served fast food at the White House. The chefs were being held hostage.”

In a reference to a past typo by the president, Morten Overbye tweeted: “Cheif Covfefe.”

German football club Schalke 04 tweeted a picture of their American midfielder Weston McKennie, labelling him their “Cheif Baller, USA!”

Cheif was trending on Twitter in both the UK and the US after the president made the spelling error.

