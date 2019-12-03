Tourists found alive after two weeks lost in Australian outback

A second person missing in the punishing Australian outback for almost two weeks has been found, but a search was continuing on Tuesday for the pair's missing friend.

Northern Territory Police said Phu Tran, 40, was found by a farmer on a livestock station south of Alice Springs, and had been taken to a hospital to be treated for exposure.

Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, was found late on Sunday near a waterhole. Picture: NT Police

Superintendent Pauline Vicary said Mr Phu told the farmer he had survived after finding some water.

"If you believe in miracles, I'm saying it's a miracle," Supt Pauline Vicary said.

He and two friends had been missing since November 19, when their vehicle became bogged in a riverbed.

She said the group had stayed by the car for around three days in an attempt to free it.

"We tried many times to try to get out, but just couldn't get out, the river was just too large," she told reporters outside hospital on Monday.

"During the day it's just really hot so we dug ourselves under the car. At night [we] could sleep in the car."

They used up all their supplies of water, as well as some vodka drinks, biscuits and beef noodles they had in the car.

They eventually found a watering hole, and boiled the "quite dirty" water before sieving it through a shirt, police said.

The group eventually decided to split up to get help. Mr Tran and Ms Hockridge planned to head towards a highway, while Ms McBeath-Riley stayed in the area, thinking her dog would not survive a long walk.

"Sensibly she appears to have stayed where the water is and has been drinking that and that's probably what kept her going," Supt. Vicary told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

A note left in the vehicle and dated November 21 suggested the other two had headed west.

A cattle farmer played a key role in saving the woman, telling police he had spotted tire tracks in an area that had not been searched.

"As a result of that information, we were able to locate the vehicle and then from there they have followed some of the other tracks and have located her," Supt. Vicary said.

Police said the search was continuing for the third member of the party, 46-year-old Claire Hockridge.australia