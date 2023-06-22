A teenager trapped on the missing Titan submersible is a student at Strathclyde University in Glasgow.

Suleman Dawood, 19, who is on the craft along with his father, businessman Shahzada Dawood, and three other passengers, is studying at the University of Strathclyde.

The connection emerged as a “debris field” has been discovered within the search area by a remotely operated underwater vehicle near the Titanic, according to the US Coast Guard. The body said the information was being evaluated.

Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada Dawood.

A “debris field” is a location where pieces from something that has been destroyed or wrecked are located. It is not yet clear if the pieces belong to the lost submersible.

The vessel, named Titan, lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John's, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

A rescue mission involving experts and equipment from multiple countries, including Scotland, is underway as the supply of oxygen on board is dwindling. Countries from across the world have rallied to provide equipment and expertise in hope that the submersible and its occupants could be recovered.

A Royal Air Force C-17 transport aircraft from Lossiemouth, carrying cabling to help the rescue effort, took off on Thursday and was due to deliver its cargo to St John's.

The rescue effort was stepped up after underwater noises were heard on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, although experts have been unable to determine the cause of the sound.

Also in the undersea craft,operated by company OceanGate, are British adventurer Hamish Harding and OceanGate's chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, who are also reportedly travelling with French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

A spokesman for the University of Strathclyde said: “We are deeply concerned about Suleman, his father and the others involved in this incident. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones and we continue to hope for a positive outcome."

It is believed Mr Dawood is a first year student at the university, having left school in Surrey last year, where his Pakistani-born family is based. His father, one of Pakistan’s richest men, is a UK-based board member of the Prince's Trust charity and is also the vice-chairman of Engro Corporation, which makes fertilisers, food and energy, as well as the Dawood Hercules Corporation, which makes chemicals.

ACS International School in Cobham, Surrey, confirmed on Wednesday Mr Dawood was a recent graduate.

Head of school Barnaby Sandow said: “The ACS International School Cobham community is deeply concerned by the news that recent graduate, Suleman Dawood, and his father are on board the submersible, which has gone missing during a dive to the Titanic’s wreck.”

During First Ministers’ Question in Holyrood, MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy highlighted Mr Dawood’s plight.

She said: “The chamber may be aware of the breaking news in the last few minutes that the young man in the Titan submersible is a student in Glasgow and I’m sure everyone here will join me in sharing their thoughts with him and his family at this unprecedented time.”

A Royal Navy submariner, Lieutenant Commander Richard Kantharia, who has "significant knowledge of submarine warfare and dived operations", has been sent to the rescue site by the UK Government, at the request of the US Coastguard.