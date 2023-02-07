Three British nationals are missing after the major earthquake which has devastated parts of Türkiye and Syria.

Speaking in the House of Commons, foreign secretary James Cleverly said the Foreign Office is working to support 35 British nationals impacted by the earthquakes – and confirmed that three British nationals are still unaccounted for.

"We assess that the likelihood of large-scale British casualties remains low," Mr Cleverly said. "As of this morning, we know that three British nationals are missing."

Rescue efforts are continuing in the region, where freezing conditions are making it more difficult for aid workers.

A man walks past a collapsed building in the town of Jbaleh in Syria's northwestern province of Latakia following the earthquake.