Speaking in the House of Commons, foreign secretary James Cleverly said the Foreign Office is working to support 35 British nationals impacted by the earthquakes – and confirmed that three British nationals are still unaccounted for.
"We assess that the likelihood of large-scale British casualties remains low," Mr Cleverly said. "As of this morning, we know that three British nationals are missing."
Rescue efforts are continuing in the region, where freezing conditions are making it more difficult for aid workers.
A team of 75 experts from the UK has been sent to contribute to the rescue work, the UK Government has said.