Thailand mass shooting at nursery: Children among 31 people killed at day care centre

A former police officer stormed a nursery in Thailand on October 6, shooting dead at least 30 people, most of them children, before killing himself and his family.

Thai authorities said that the gunman, who has been found dead after killing his own wife and children before turning the gun on himself, is an ex-police officer.

34-year-old Panya Kamrab, who was sacked from the force last year, opened fire on the Nong Bua child development centre in the rural north-eastern district of Nong Bua Lamphu on Thursday afternoon. Around a dozen more people were injured in the attack.

Police say at least 23 children are among the victims, while a heavily pregnant teacher was also among those targeted by the gunman, who forced his way into the building at lunchtime.

In this mug shot released by the Thailand Criminal Investigations Bureau, CIB, a suspected assailant is shown in the attack in the town of Nongbua Lamphu, northern Thailand.

Police initially put out a wanted notice and began a manhunt, before the gunman was found dead. He was reported to have fled the scene in a white Toyota Vigo pickup.

Police Major General Achayon Kraithong said the shooting happened in the town of Nongbua Lamphu early in the afternoon. He said the attacker killed 30 people before taking his own life. He had no more details.

He was due to go on trial in court tomorrow on charges relating to a failed drugs test while he was in the police, according to Thai media reports.

There has been a surge in gun violence in Thailand in recent times, although mass shootings are rare. Data on website GunPolicy shows that around one in ten people in the country owns a gun, although this does not take into account illegal gun ownership. Gun deaths in Thailand are at 3.91 per 100,000, compared to 0.24 in the UK and 10.95 in the US, according to World Population Review.

Two years ago, 32-year-old soldier Jakrapanth Thomma killed 29 people at a shopping centre in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, allegedly after becoming angry over a property deal which had gone wrong.

The kingdom is enduring 14-year high inflation which - like elsewhere globally – has caused soaring basic living costs, but which comes as the country gears up for national elections in the coming six months.

People took to social media to express their horror at the attack.

