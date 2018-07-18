Thailand cave rescue: Boys and coach discharged from hospital

The Thai footballers who were rescued from a flooded cave in a daring international operation after being trapped for more than two weeks have now left hospital.

The 12 boys and their football coach who were rescued from a cave in northern Thailand appeared at a news conference today, entering to applause from the media and classmates.

Some of the twelve Thai boys, rescued from a flooded cave after being trapped, arrive to attend a press conference in Chiang Rai. Picture: AFP

The boys put on a quick demonstration of their skills in a special miniature football field set up in the hall in Chiang Rai where the conference took place.

They then hugged their friends before taking seats alongside doctors and others who helped them during their ordeal.

Medics took the first two questions, and said the 13 were healthy in body and mind.

Doctors added that the boys gained around 6.6lbs on average since they were rescued from the cave last week.

The youngsters held a news conference before returning home. Picture: AFP/Getty

They were said to have lost an average of 9lbs during the 18 days they were trapped in the Tham Luang cave complex in Chiang Rai.

READ MORE: Thai boys shown recovering in hospital after ‘miracle’ rescue