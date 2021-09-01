Syed Taalay Ahmed: Tributes paid to British TV journalist killed in Ghana robbery

Syed Taalay Ahmed, 31, was working for Muslim Television Ahmadiyaa International (MTA) News when he was killed, the station said.

According to local news reports, Mr Ahmed, who was brought up in Hartlepool, was travelling with a colleague and a driver when they were ambushed and robbed near the town of Tamale, in the north of the country, on August 23.

The reports said armed men emerged from the bush and opened fire on the Toyota vehicle, taking cash and mobile phones.

Mr Ahmed was treated a local clinic before being taken to hospital in Tamale. His colleague was also shot but survived.

In a press release, Ghana Police said two men thought to be involved in the murder and other incidents were killed by officers during an exchange of gunfire in the days after the tragedy. It said four others were arrested.

In a statement, MTA News said: “As many are now aware, earlier this week a most devoted and sincere member of our MTA News team, Syed Taalay Ahmed sahib, lost his life whilst travelling abroad in Ghana on duty in the service of Islam.

“He was a much loved member of the MTA team and produced a series of faith inspiring documentaries and programmes.

“We will miss him every day and strive to build up on the great work he did.”

Mr Ahmed was also remembered by former teammates at Hartlepool Cricket Club.

Director of coaching and 4th XI captain Chris Smith said: “Off the field, Taalay always seemed to be filled with life and joy.

“He had an infectious smile and was always happy to chat with anyone about pretty much anything, all the while keeping an eye on the cricket.

“Although no longer living in the North East, Taalay still showed a keen interest in what was going on at Park Drive. He will be truly missed”.

The club said Mr Ahmed was the son of former 2nd XI Captain, Hashim Ahmed and described how he came through the junior ranks before going on to represent the 2nd and 3rd XIs.

