Six dead and two wounded following shooting at hospital in Czech Republic

Six people have been killed and two more wounded in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic, the prime minister said.



The apparent suspect later shot himself dead as police approached his car.



Prime minister Andrej Babis told public television the shooting took place at around 7am in a waiting room, with the attacker opening fire at people's heads from close range.



He said he was heading for the site, at the University hospital in the eastern city of Ostrava, 220 miles east of Prague.



Police said they found the suspect's car and he shot himself in the head as they approached. They identified him as a 42-year-old man.



Officers had launched an extensive manhunt, using two helicopters, for the suspect and his silver-grey Renault Laguna.



Police published a photo of the suspect, having withdrawn an earlier photo of a different man. They said that man was now considered to be a witness.



Clinic director Jiri Havrlant told media the dead were four men and two women. Another man and a woman had to be operated on.



Officials said the clinic was evacuated. Police are boosting security across the country.