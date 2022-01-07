The Hollywood star from the Bahamas was known for films including Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night and Lilies of the Field, for which he became the first Black man to win a Best Actor Oscar.
The news was announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, prompting worldwide tributes for the actor.
Poitier was automatically granted US citizenship after being born in Miami while his parents were visiting in February 1927.
He grew up in the Bahamas but moved to America when he was 15. One year later, he starred in his first lead film role in 1955’s Blackboard Jungle.
Poitier was awarded a Fellowship by Bafta in 2016 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to cinema.