Shooting at hospital in Czech Republic leaves 4 people dead

Several people have died following reports of a shooting at a hospital in the Czech Republic, officials say.

Police and officials say at least four people have been killed in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic. Two others are seriously injured.

Officials say the shooter is at large. The shooting happened on Tuesday morning in the University hospital in the city of Ostrava, located around 220 miles east of Prague.

People have been evacuated from the clinic. Police are boosting security across the country.

More to follow...