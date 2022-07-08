Mr Kishida said he hopes Mr Abe will survive after the former prime minister was shot while giving a campaign speech in Nara, western Japan, on Friday.

Local fire service official Makoto Morimoto said the 67-year-old Mr Abe was not breathing and his heart had stopped while being airlifted to hospital.

Mr Kishida, who belongs to the same political party as Mr Abe, returned to Tokyo from a campaign trip after the shooting.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has collapsed after he was shot at an event in the city of Nara. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

The Prime Minister told reporters Mr Abe was receiving the utmost medical treatment. “I’m praying for former prime minister Abe’s survival from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

Mr Kishida called the attack “dastardly and barbaric”, and said that it was “absolutely unforgivable” that the crime had taken place during the election campaign – the foundation of democracy.

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene of the shooting in Nara.

This aerial photo shows the scene of gunshots in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Japan

The public broadcaster NHK aired footage showing Mr Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. He was bleeding and holding his chest.

Videos circulating on social media, which have yet to be verified, appear to show paramedics huddled around Mr Abe in the middle of a street. He has now reportedly been taken to hospital.

Local news broadcaster NHK said Mr Abe was "conscious and responsive" while being transported after the shooting – and a suspect who used a handmade gun, named locally as Tetsuya Yamagami - has been arrested.