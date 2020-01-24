Several injured and fatalities feared in Germany shooting

Police in southwestern Germany say several people have been injured and some were likely killed in a shooting, and a suspect has been arrested

Aalen police said the shooting took place Friday shortly after midday in the town of Rot am See.

Police said initial information suggests the victims and the suspect knew each other and there is no indication more suspects were involved.