Scots tourist missing in Tenerife found safe and well

A Scottish tourist who went missing while on holiday in Tenerife has been found.

Paul Joss, 36, of Barrhead in East Renfrewshire, was last seen in Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife on 7th January 2018 between 3pm and 4pm and had been staying at the Checkin Concordia Playa, Puerto de la Cruz, North Tenerife.

Paul flew out with JET 2 from Glasgow International Airport on the 31st December 2017 and was due to return on Sunday 7th January 2018.

His family were able to make contact with him on Tuesday afternoon and have confirmed that he is safe and well.