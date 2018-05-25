Science teacher tackled Indiana school shooter in heroic act

A male student opened fire at a suburban Indianapolis middle school yesterday, wounding another student and a teacher before being taken into custody.

Health officials confirmed in an email that at least three patients were injured and two admitted to hospital.

According to one student witness, a science teacher prevented further injuries after he confronted the shooter and tackled him to the ground.

The teacher is reported to have sustained three gunshot wounds in the process.

Police confirmed the lone suspect was in custody. Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, said the suspect was believed to have acted alone. Helicopter footage showed students being led from the school to buses north of Indianapolis.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.