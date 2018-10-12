Sarah McGill: Scots escort who slept with boy, 14, ordered to register as sex offender

Have your say

A Scottish escort convicted of sleeping with a 14-year-old boy has been ordered to register as a sex offender after being kicked out of the United States.

Vice girl Sarah McGill, 28, reportedly took the boy’s virginity in Florida after he found her escort profile online and paid her £339.

Sarah McGill. Picture: handout

Blonde McGill was found guilty of lewd or lascivious battery, known as statutory rape in the UK, over the incident at Orlando’s Courtyard Marriott hotel in August.

And now she has been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register during a brief hearing at Uxbridge Magistrates Court in north west London.

Chairing the bench, Lyn Green granted a police application to put McGill on the register.

Detective Constable Natalie Allgood told the court: “There was a conviction that would have been a relevant offence in a country outside the U.K.”

The court heard McGill, who did not attend today’s hearing, was “not objecting” to the application to put her on the register.

Ms Green said: “This is a notification for a seven-year period.”

McGill - who uses the escort name ‘Sophia Belle’ - was arrested after the boy’s father discovered the incident and phoned police.

She was allegedly busted with another client by cops investigating the claim.

McGill, from Galashiels, Selkirkshire, Scotland, was arrested on September 1 while trying to fly back to Britain from Orlando International Airport over a probation breach.

She was then deported back to Britain after spending time in Glades County Detention Centre in Moore Haven, Florida.

An American immigration official said she was “removed to her home country.”

Today’s hearing was listed as an “application or a notification order on the ground that you have been convicted of a relevant offence, namely Sexual activity with a male child under 16.”