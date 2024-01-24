Russian military plane believed to be carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war crashes, killing 65 people

A Russian military transport plane has crashed near the Ukrainian border, allegedly killing at least 65 people on board.

The Russian government has claimed many of the passengers were Ukrainian prisoners of war on their way to the border for a prisoner exchange – as well as nine other people.

However, Ukrainian media has claimed sources within the country’s military have taken responsibility for the crash, saying they targeted the aircraft, which they say was carrying missiles intended for Russia’s S-300 air defence system.

The plane which is believed to have crashed is a Ilyushin-76 aircraft, similar to this one pictured here.

It has not yet been verified what caused the crash, or who or what was on board the plane.

Videos on social media show a fireball and plumes of smoke as the Ilyushin-76 transport plane plane allegedly crashes near the village of Yoblonovo.

A statement from the Russian Ministry of Defence said the incident happened at around 11am local time in Russia’s Belgorod region, close to the Ukrainian border.

“At about 11.00 Moscow time, an Il-76 plane crashed during a scheduled flight in the Belgorod region,” it said. "On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts.”

Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said he was aware of an "incident" but gave no further details.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin was aware of the crash, but also did not elaborate further.