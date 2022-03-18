The Homes for Ukraine Scheme – which enables individuals, charities, community groups and businesses in the UK to sponsor a Ukrainian into the country – will now include an option for Ukrainians to be sponsored by the Scottish Government “if they do not have a named sponsor”, a UK Government official has confirmed.

The Scottish Government is directly sponsoring a number of Ukrainians. Individuals will be able to apply through the usual form, but should choose the Scottish Government as their sponsor, according to the UK Department for Levelling Up.

The Welsh Government will also serve as a direct sponsor in the coming days.

Ukrainians will be able to be directly sponsored by the Scottish Government, Uk Government confirms (Photo: John Devlin).

At Parliament on Monday, Michael Gove said the scheme will initially facilitate sponsorship between people with “known connections”.

However, this new option for applicants means Ukrainians with no connections in the UK can opt for the Scottish Government to sponsor them into the country.

The news comes as Nicola Sturgeon, alongside the First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford, offered for their governments to become “super sponsors” for Ukrainian refugees coming to the UK.

Scotland has offered sanctuary for 3,000 refugees, mirroring the offer made for the Syrian Refugee programme, with the Welsh Government offering this for 1,000 refugees.

It is not yet clear if a similar arrangement for Wales will be available yet.

At Parliament on Monday, Michael Gove said the UK Government would “work closely” with the devolved nations “to make sure their kind offers of help are mobilised”.

The website allows UK individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to record their interest in supporting Ukrainians fleeing the war through the scheme.

Mr Gove announced the Homes for Ukraine scheme would have “no limit” for those who can benefit from the scheme.

