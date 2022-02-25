The Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said in a tweet just before 4am on Friday that “horrific rocket strikes” hit Kyiv.

Leaders of the 30 Nato allied nations will meet on Friday, US President Joe Biden confirmed, as they come under pressure to go even further than sanctions already announced to hit the Kremlin after what Boris Johnson described as a “dark day in the history of our continent”.

Russian forces unleashed their attack on Ukraine on Thursday morning the orders of Vladimir Putin, who announced a “special military operation” at dawn.

Fresh strikes have hit Kyiv amid warnings Russian forces are closing in on the capital as Nato allies prepare to determine the West’s next steps against the Kremlin.

Yesterday,Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction” with his attack on Ukraine and that the UK and its allies would respond “decisively” and following a Cobra meeting made a televised announcement.

Boris Johnson said “this hideous and barbarous venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure”.

The Prime Minister said: “I am proud that Britain did everything within our power to help Ukraine prepare for this onslaught and we will do our utmost to offer more help as our brave friends defend their homeland.”

He said the UK ambassador continues to work from the embassy in Lviv.

He said the G7 agreed to work in unity to “maximise the economic price that Putin will pay for his aggression”, saying that must include “ending Europe’s collective dependence on Russian oil and gas that has served to empower Putin for too long”.

G7 leaders have condemned Russia’s “unprovoked and completely unjustified attack” on Ukrain e as a “serious violation” of international law.

In a statement following a conference call by the heads of the leading industrial nations including Boris Johnson, they called on President Putin to withdraw his forces.

It came as Ukraine’s president declared martial law, while Russia’s military said it had targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets and had not targeted populated areas.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Kremlin “must face the severest consequences” for “unprovoked aggression” in Ukraine and that Putin must “feel the wrath of the democratic world” after Russia mounted a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine,

She tweeted: “Overnight developments in Ukraine – however anticipated – are appalling and horrific. The Kremlin must face the severest consequences for this unprovoked aggression. And the world must stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine #StandWithUkraine.”

“With this package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to technologies and markets that are key for Russia."

The Irish premier has condemned “outrageous” actions of Russia in Ukraine and promised harsh new sanctions from the EU.

In a specially convened press conference at Government Buildings, Micheal Martin called the actions of Russia “an outrageous and moral breach of the most fundamental and basic principles of international law”.

He said the EU would introduce “severe” sanctions against Russian leaders.