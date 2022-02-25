The Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said in a tweet just before 4am on Friday that “horrific rocket strikes” hit Kyiv.
Leaders of the 30 Nato allied nations will meet on Friday, US President Joe Biden confirmed, as they come under pressure to go even further than sanctions already announced to hit the Kremlin after what Boris Johnson described as a “dark day in the history of our continent”.
Russian forces unleashed their attack on Ukraine on Thursday morning the orders of Vladimir Putin, who announced a “special military operation” at dawn.
Yesterday,Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction” with his attack on Ukraine and that the UK and its allies would respond “decisively” and following a Cobra meeting made a televised announcement.
Boris Johnson said “this hideous and barbarous venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure”.
The Prime Minister said: “I am proud that Britain did everything within our power to help Ukraine prepare for this onslaught and we will do our utmost to offer more help as our brave friends defend their homeland.”
He said the UK ambassador continues to work from the embassy in Lviv.
He said the G7 agreed to work in unity to “maximise the economic price that Putin will pay for his aggression”, saying that must include “ending Europe’s collective dependence on Russian oil and gas that has served to empower Putin for too long”.
G7 leaders have condemned Russia’s “unprovoked and completely unjustified attack” on Ukrain e as a “serious violation” of international law.
In a statement following a conference call by the heads of the leading industrial nations including Boris Johnson, they called on President Putin to withdraw his forces.
It came as Ukraine’s president declared martial law, while Russia’s military said it had targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets and had not targeted populated areas.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Kremlin “must face the severest consequences” for “unprovoked aggression” in Ukraine and that Putin must “feel the wrath of the democratic world” after Russia mounted a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine,
She tweeted: “Overnight developments in Ukraine – however anticipated – are appalling and horrific. The Kremlin must face the severest consequences for this unprovoked aggression. And the world must stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine #StandWithUkraine.”
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: “Later today, we will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval.
“With this package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to technologies and markets that are key for Russia."
The Irish premier has condemned “outrageous” actions of Russia in Ukraine and promised harsh new sanctions from the EU.
In a specially convened press conference at Government Buildings, Micheal Martin called the actions of Russia “an outrageous and moral breach of the most fundamental and basic principles of international law”.
He said the EU would introduce “severe” sanctions against Russian leaders.
Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Reports of civilian casualties amid ‘full-scale invasion’ | Boris Johnson says venture of Vladimir Putin “must end in failure”
Last updated: Friday, 25 February, 2022, 07:59
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Russia had “failed to deliver” on its “day one” objectives.
He told Sky News: “Our assessment as of this morning is that Russia has not taken any of its major objectives, in fact it is behind its hoped-for timetable.
“They’ve lost over 450 personnel. One of the significant airports they were trying to capture with their elite Spetsnaz has failed to be taken. In fact, the Ukrainians have taken it back.
“So, I think contrary to great Russian claims and indeed President Putin’s sort of vision that somehow the Ukrainians would be liberated and would be flocking to his cause – he’s got that completely wrong. The Russian army has failed to deliver on day one its main objective.”
UEFA is set to confirm on Friday this season’s Champions League Final will no longer take place in St Petersburg, the PA news agency understands.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine overnight forced European football’s governing body to start drawing up contingency plans on Thursday for the showpiece event on May 28.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has called an extraordinary meeting for Friday where it is expected the 68,000-capacity Gazprom Arena will be stripped of its right to host the final due to Russia’s attacks.
The MoD said in a statement just after 1am: “The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reportedly halted Russia’s advance towards Chernihiv. Fighting probably continues on the outskirts of the city.
“It is unlikely that Russia has achieved its planned Day 1 military objectives. Ukrainian forces have presented fierce resistance across all axes of Russia’s advance.”
Ukraine’s president believes he is currently Russia’s number one target. He says he has no intention of leaving Kyiv where he is in government quarters
Fresh strikes have hit Kyiv amid warnings Russian forces are closing in on the capital as Nato allies prepare to determine the West’s next steps against the Kremlin.
Edinburgh University tells exchange students studying in Russia to get out of country
The University of Edinburgh has told its students which are currently studying in Russia to leave.
The university has a number of students who are part of exchange partnerships, and has called on those in Russia to get out of the country after Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine.
The uni did not clarify how many students will be affected by the move, but says it had a responsibility to protect the wellbeing of students.
The Prime Minister apologised and corrected himself after he named Alex Salmond as the “former leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party”.
Alba MP Neale Hanvey (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath) told the Prime Minister he was still “hoping for a diplomatic solution” in Ukraine.
He added: “However, my party and I condemn the escalating Russian aggression. This is a fluid and developing situation and we are now in uncharted territory.
“I can update the House that whilst there have been calls in this place for Alex Salmond to cease broadcasting on Russia Today, negotiations have obviously been happening in the background and I can confirm that he is suspending broadcasting.”
Ukrainians in the UK will have their visas temporarily extended or changed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of their home country, Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed.
Those on work, study or visit visas will be able to extend their leave in the UK or, in some circumstances, change the type of visa they have without needing to leave the country.
Ms Patel said: “We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine amid this unprovoked and antidemocratic act of Russian aggression.
“I have immediately ordered changes to our visa policy to provide certainty to our Ukrainian friends and colleagues living, working and studying in the UK.”