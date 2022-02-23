Labour said the actions taken by Russia already meant more sanctions should be put in place.

A Labour spokesperson that there was a “core disagreement” with the Government that “further measures need to wait until there is a full-scale incursion”.

He said: “Our view is that the action that has happened so far is sufficient to warrant further and significant action and it seems surprising, to put it mildly, that we’re in a situation where the Government is only meeting with financial institutions this afternoon, where it isn’t in a position to say that it knows whether it can or cannot sanction members of the Duma.

“It would seem logical that this is work that should have been prepared for an eventuality that people knew was coming and I think it’s a further example of the paralysis that we’ve seen in Government in recent months.”