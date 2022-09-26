News you can trust since 1817
Russia: Gunman kills seven children in school shooting

A gunman has killed 13 people, including seven children, and hurt 21 other people in a school in central Russia on Monday.

By Russell Jackson
Monday, 26th September 2022, 11:56 am

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the shooting took place in a school in Izhevsk, a city about 600 miles east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region.

Those wounded are 14 children and seven adults, the committee said.

Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia. Picture: AP Photo

The governor of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement the still unidentified gunman shot himself.

The school educates children between UK years two and 12 – ages six and seven to 16 and 17.

It has been evacuated and the area around it has been cordoned off, the governor said.

According to the Investigative Committee, the gunman wore a black T-shirt with “Nazi symbols”.

No other details about the gunman or his motives have been released.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia.

