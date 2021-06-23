Russia fire warning shots at British Navy ship, Moscow reports

A Russian military ship has fired warning shots at a British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender after it entered Russian waters in the Black Sea on Wednesday, Russian news agency Interfax reports.

By Katharine Hay
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 12:57 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 12:58 pm
Breaking news

Russia’s defence ministry confirmed a Russian jet also dropped bombs in the Defender’s path in the northwest of the Black Sea as a warning, according to a report in Reuters.

It is understood the British ship then left Russian waters soon afterwards, having ventured as much as three kilometres (two miles) inside.

Interfax cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying: “The destroyer had been warned that weapons would be used if it trespasses the border of the Russian Federation. It did not react to the warning.”

More as we have it.

