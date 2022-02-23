The situation in Ukraine will likely be top of the agenda.

On Tuesday, Sir Keir Starmer said he welcomes the sanctions announced by the Prime Minister, however, added “we must prepare to go further”.

Sir Keir said “a threshold has already been breached” by Mr Putin declaring part of Donestsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine as breakaway states and sending troops into the country.

“A sovereign nation has been invaded in a war of aggression based on lies and fabrications. If we do not respond with a full set of sanctions now, Putin will once again take away the message that the benefits of aggression outweigh the costs,” the Labour leader said.

He proposed that “Russia should be excluded from financial mechanisms like Swift and we should ban trading in Russian sovereign debt” and also suggested that the TV channel Russia Today “should be prevented from broadcasting its propaganda around the world”.

Sir Keir added that “Russian money has been allowed to influence our politics” and called for an “end to oligarch impunity” in the UK.

The Prime Minister told MPs on Tuesday: “This the first tranche, the first barrage, of what we are prepared to do and we hold further sanctions at readiness to be deployed.”

Five banks have had their assets frozen, along with three Russian billionaires - who will also be hit with UK travel bans.

Boris Johnson said Russia’s actions amounted to a “renewed invasion”.

It is likely that Covid plans will also be discussed.

Mr Johnson announced the end of all Covid restrictions in England, including the need to self-isolate after testing positive. The provision of free lateral flow tests will also end from April.