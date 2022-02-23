The PM faced criticism from all sides for not going far enough when he announced his clutch of measures on Tuesday.
He had announced that three billionaire allies of the Russian President and five Russian banks would face punitive measures.
In a press conference, the EU’s foreign affairs policy chief Josep Borrell said 351 members of the Russian State Duma who “voted (for) this violation of international law” would be sanctioned.
He said that in addition “27 individuals and entities who are playing a role in undermining or threatening Ukrainian territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence” would face measures.
The White House says President Biden will no longer be holding a summit with Vladimir Putin, as mooted at the weekend
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine, after recognising them as independent states.
Footage released overnight appeared to show Russian military vehicles heading towards the Ukrainian border.
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russia says independence of separatist regions extends to territory held by Ukraine
Last updated: Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 11:42
- PM to face questions at 12
- Ukraine in ‘state of emergency’
- UK imposes sanctions on Russian banks and billionaires
What should we expect from PMQs today?
The situation in Ukraine will likely be top of the agenda.
On Tuesday, Sir Keir Starmer said he welcomes the sanctions announced by the Prime Minister, however, added “we must prepare to go further”.
Sir Keir said “a threshold has already been breached” by Mr Putin declaring part of Donestsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine as breakaway states and sending troops into the country.
“A sovereign nation has been invaded in a war of aggression based on lies and fabrications. If we do not respond with a full set of sanctions now, Putin will once again take away the message that the benefits of aggression outweigh the costs,” the Labour leader said.
He proposed that “Russia should be excluded from financial mechanisms like Swift and we should ban trading in Russian sovereign debt” and also suggested that the TV channel Russia Today “should be prevented from broadcasting its propaganda around the world”.
Sir Keir added that “Russian money has been allowed to influence our politics” and called for an “end to oligarch impunity” in the UK.
The Prime Minister told MPs on Tuesday: “This the first tranche, the first barrage, of what we are prepared to do and we hold further sanctions at readiness to be deployed.”
Five banks have had their assets frozen, along with three Russian billionaires - who will also be hit with UK travel bans.
Boris Johnson said Russia’s actions amounted to a “renewed invasion”.
It is likely that Covid plans will also be discussed.
Mr Johnson announced the end of all Covid restrictions in England, including the need to self-isolate after testing positive. The provision of free lateral flow tests will also end from April.
Last week Sir Keir called ending free testing “a mistake”.
How can you watch PMQs?
The session which is expected to last half an hour will be broadcast live on the UK Parliament YouTube channel, BBC News and Sky News.
You can find these channels online through BBC iPlayer and the Sky News live YouTube stream.
Boris Johnson to speak at PMQs in less than an hour
Mr Johnson will face questions from MPs in Parliament at midday today as concerns grow around the Russia-Ukraine crisis
BREAKING: Ukraine will declare state of emergency
A state of emergency will be declared in Ukraine, the country’s national security council has told officials.
Top security official Oleksiy Danilov said the state of emergency would be imposed all regions except Donetsk and Luhansk.
Mr Donohoe said that full details of the EU sanctions would be announced on Wednesday afternoon.
“An element of that will be to break and challenge the links between the finance and capital markets of the European Union and Russia. So there will be elements of that that will be included in the package of measures that will be confirmed by the European Union later on today,” he said.
Asked on RTE radio about the role of Ireland in the sanctions package, he replied: “If a country has a large financial services sector, and values that and we do here in Ireland – it’s a really big employer in the Irish economy – that does mean that we’ve international capital and international money in Ireland and, yes, there is indeed a level of Russian capital traded in and out of our IFSC [International Financial Services Centre].”
Details of EU and Irish sanctions against Russia will be confirmed later on Wednesday, the Finance Minister has indicated.
Paschal Donohoe said that he understood the concerns of business, as the EU, UK and the US begin to impose punitive sanctions on Russia following the serious escalation of the crisis in Ukraine.
The sanctions come after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into separatist regions of Ukraine, prompting fears about a full-scale invasion of the independent country.
Ukraine will be focused on the UN General Assembly, which is meeting today in New York.
The Assembly will debate “the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine” at around 3pm UK time.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans “do not stop at Ukraine”, adding “it’s important that we strengthen Nato’s forces”.
She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “The mood in Ukraine over the last 10 years has turned hugely against the Russian regime. This is not going to be easy for Vladimir Putin. They are ready to fight.
“I’ve been having discussions with the Ukrainian government, and we have been providing that support and training to Ukraine. This could go on, I’m afraid to say, for years – we are likely to see a full-scale invasion and Ukraine will fight.
“The point I was making is it is important that we strengthen the eastern flank of Nato countries, that we support the Baltic states, that we support other Nato members to make sure their defences are fully protected, because Putin’s plans do not stop at Ukraine.
“That is why it’s important that we see strong Ukrainian resistance, and it’s also why it’s important that we strengthen Nato’s forces.”
Ukraine has begun conscripting members of its reserve defence forces into the military, following a decree by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
It is estimated that around 900,000 people serve in Ukraine’s reserve defence forces.
Officials added that people who ignore the call up could face “criminal responsibility”.