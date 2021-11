BFM TV and CNews reports that the man was severely injured following the incident at Gare Saint-Lazare.

According to reports on BFM he brandished a knife before shouting "Allahu Akbar”

The local media also report that the man was known to police.

A man has reportedly been shot after threatening security officers with a knife at Saint-Lazare

The French state owned railway company SNCF said in a statement: “The two agents used their service weapon to defend and neutralise him.