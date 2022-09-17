Pakistan floods: At least 528 children killed in floods, charity warns

Unicef said the rains had washed away villages and left around 3.4 million children in need of assistance and at increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition.

More than three times the average rain fell in August in Pakistan, with around a third of the country affected by the flooding. Landslides and flash floods have occurred due to unprecedented downpours, while the river Indus burst its banks.

The charity said hundreds of thousands of homes have been destroyed, while a total of 1,500 people have died. Many public health facilities, water systems and schools have been either destroyed or damaged. Young children are living out in the open with their families, with no drinking water or food.

Flood-affected people sit along with their relief supplies being distributed by the International Federation of Red Cross in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province.

This comes as a study published by scientists at Imperial College London found the intense rainfall in Pakistan was made worse by global heating, which has also made future floods more likely. Scientists from the World Weather Attribution initiative said climate change could have increased the most intense rainfall over a short period in the worst affected areas by about 50 per cent.

Abdullah Fadil, Unicef representative in Pakistan, said: “I have been in flood-affected areas for the past two days. The situation for families is beyond bleak, and the stories I heard paint a desperate picture. All of us on the ground see malnourished children, battling diarrhoea and malaria, dengue fever, and many with painful skin conditions.

“The sad reality is that without a massive increase in support, many more children will lose their lives. An estimated 16 million children have been impacted by these ‘super floods’ and at least 3.4 million girls and boys remain in need of immediate, life-saving support."