Ousted Egyptian president dies in court, reports state TV The former president of Egypt has collapsed, state TV says. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The former president of Egypt, Mohammed Morsi, has died in court, state TV says. He reportedly collapsed after a court session and subsequently died. The 67-year-old - who was ousted in a military coup six years ago - was facing espionage charges. Jailed Zaghari-Ratcliffe begins hunger strike in Iran 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.