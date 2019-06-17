Ousted Egyptian president dies in court, reports state TV

The former president of Egypt has collapsed, state TV says.
The former president of Egypt, Mohammed Morsi, has died in court, state TV says.

He reportedly collapsed after a court session and subsequently died. The 67-year-old - who was ousted in a military coup six years ago - was facing espionage charges.