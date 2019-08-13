Nora Quoirin: Body found in search for missing 15-year-old

A body found in Malaysia is "likely" to be that of 15-year-old Nora Quoirin, the Lucie Blackman Trust has said.

The London teenager disappeared from the Malaysian jungle resort of Dusun on Sunday August 4.

A spokesman for the Lucie Blackman Trust which is handling media enquiries for Nora's family said he is aware of the reports and is urgently seeking clarification.

Nora's mother made a heartfelt appeal on Monday to find her as a £10,000 reward was offered for information leading to her safe return.

Her parents, Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin, a French-Irish couple who have lived in London for 20 years, thanked those looking for her as fundraising pages set up by the teenager's aunt and uncle collected more than £100,000 from well-wishers.

Voluntary hikers and even reportedly a shaman are among those to have joined the search for Nora, who was born with the brain defect holoprosencephaly and has special needs.

Appearing before cameras on Monday, a visibly emotional Ms Quoirin said: "Nora is our first child.

"She has been vulnerable since the day she was born.

"She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking. We are appealing to anyone who has information about Nora to help us find her."

Police leading the investigation have refused to rule out a "criminal element" in the teenager's disappearance.