In an interview with ITV Border, the First Minister also said she “shares concerns” about the risk a No Fly Zone ‘may lead’ to direct military confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.

However, she said Putin is not acting in “any way rationally or defensively”.

Last week, Boris Johnson said no allies are considering the measure to help repel the Russian invasion as it will involve “shooting down Russian planes”.

Asked specifically about opening a no fly zone, Nicola Sturgeon said: "I think the West has to keep its mind open about every way in which Ukraine can be helped so I think getting whatever military support and military support Ukraine needs has to be a priority and I would hope that we would see a solution found.

"I understand and share the concerns about a direct military confrontation between Russian and NATO that a no fly zone may lead to.

"But on the other hand. Putin is not act in any way rationally or defensively and we have situation right now where perhaps the only thing nuclear weapons are deterring is the ability to properly and directly help Ukraine.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says NATO should not rule out No Fly Zone over Ukraine (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire)

"All of these things must be considered on a daily basis.

"The world cannot stand by and watch Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty be extinguished. That would be morally wrong from Ukraine’s perspective but the implications of that for the rest of us in terms of the values we hold dear would be severe too.”

