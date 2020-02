Have your say

A DUTCH town has replaced its Union Jack with a Saltire in its line of EU flags.

Amid Brexit day events Leeuwarden, in the Netherlands, appears to stand with thousands of Scots who oppose the UK's exit from the EU.

On Friday night candlelit vigils were held by many across Scotland to oppose Britain leaving the EU.

Scots voted by 62 per cent to 38 per cent to Remain in the EU, while the overall UK result in the 2016 referendum backed Leave by 52 per cent to 48 per cent.