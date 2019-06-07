Nasa to open International Space Station to tourists in 2020

Have your say

Tourists will be welcomed onto the International Space Station from next year.

Nasa said they would open the orbiting station to visitors and other business ventures.

Up to two short private astronaut missions will be allowed each year, the deputy director of the ISS Robyn Gatens explained.

The first part of the station was fired into orbit 21 years ago and the platform has been continually occupied by astronauts since November 2011.

Chief financial officer Jeff DeWit said: "Nasa is opening the International Space Station to commercial opportunities and marketing these opportunities as we've never done before."