Multiple students injured after shooting at California high school

Multiple students are reported to have been injured in a shooting at a high school in the USA.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says there are three confirmed injuries following the shooting on Thursday morning at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita, California.

The sheriff's office said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school, which is situated around 35 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

The suspect remains at large, authorities have said.

Department spokesman Christopher Thomas said it's not known if the patients, who are all believed to be students, have gunshot wounds or other types of injuries. One is being flown to a hospital and two others are being transported by ambulance.

Sheriff's deputies have swarmed the campus 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area have been locked down.