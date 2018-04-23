Multiple injuries after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Canadian police say a white vehicle has struck at least 8 people in the northern suburbs of Toronto, Canada, but that the cause of the incident and the extent of the injuries are not yet known.

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

“At this point it’s too early to tell what if any motive there was. We are also unable right now to tell the extent or the number of persons injured,” Ms Gray added.

Toronto paramedic spokeswoman Kim McKinnon said first responders were on scene treating multiple patients, but wouldn’t confirm the number or severity of injuries.

Police shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection following the Monday afternoon incident and Toronto’s transit agency said it has suspended service on the subway line running through the area.

The incident occurred as Cabinet ministers from the major industrial countries were gathered in Canada to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

Officers initially said up around 10 people had been injured but later said it was unclear how many had been hurt or the extent of the injuries.

“Too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries,” police said on Twitter, adding that the incident occurred shortly before 1:27 ET.

The driver of the van has been arrested and is in police custody, officers confirmed.

More to follow.