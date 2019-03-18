“Multiple” injuries after shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

Police in the central Dutch city of Utrecht say on that “multiple” people have been injured as a result of a shooting in a tram in a residential neighborhood.

Utrecht police say that trauma helicopters were sent to the scene Monday and they are appealing to the public to stay away to allow first responders to do their work.

The investigation into the shooting is considering the possibility of a “terrorist motive”, Dutch authorities have said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte left a Cabinet meeting to attend to the emergency, telling reporters he was ‘very worried’.

Utrecht is Holland’s fourth-largest city and is a hub for business as well as tourism.