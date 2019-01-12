Multiple injured after huge explosion ‘caused by gas leak’ at Paris bakery

Several people have been left injured with unconfirmed reports of fatalities following an explosion at a bakery in central Paris, believed to have been caused by a gas leak.

A powerful explosion and fire apparently caused by a gas leak at a Paris bakery this morning has injured several people, blasted out windows and overturned cars, police said.

A woman is evacuated by firefighters from an apartment after the explosion of a bakery on the corner of the streets Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise in central Paris. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Firefighters pulled injured victims out of windows and evacuated residents as smoke billowed out over Rue de Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of north-central Paris.

Witnesses described the overwhelmingly sound of the blast and people trapped inside nearby buildings. Charred debris and broken glass covered the pavement around the apartment building housing the bakery, which resembled a blackened carcass.

Several people have been reported injured to police with unconfirmed reports of deaths.

A police spokeswoman, who wasn’t authorised to be publicly named, said the explosion is believed to have been prompted by a gas leak. She provided no further details.

Firefighters intervene after the explosion of a bakery on the corner of the streets Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise in central Paris. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said “the situation is under control” but warned the explosion had caused a “heavy toll.” Speaking from the scene, he said some 200 firefighters said were involved in the operation.

An investigation was opened, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office, which would not comment on what possible causes were being investigated.

Silver-helmeted firefighters and red fire engines filled the street and inspected adjoining courtyards. A vehicle from gas company GRDF was stationed nearby.

The bakery is around the corner from the Folies-Bergere theatre and not far from the shopping district that includes the famed headquarters of Galeries Lafayette.

The explosion came as the French capital is on edge and under heavy security for yellow vest protests expected later today around the country.