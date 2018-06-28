‘Multiple dead’ after shooting at newspaper office in US

Have your say

Several people have died in a shooting at a newspaper office in Maryland, according to reports in the US.

A reporter at the Capital Gazette said multiple people had been shot by a gunman at the newsroom in the city of Annapolis.

The reporter, Phil Davis, tweeted that a “gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire”.

Police confirmed that there had been multiple fatalities and injuries.

Reports have alleged that at least 4 people are dead and another 20 injured.

The shooter is believed to be in police custody.

Law enforcement officers in New York City have been sent to all media outlets as a precaution.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he was “absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis.”

