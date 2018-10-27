‘Multiple casualties’ after shooting near US synagogue

Have your say

Multiple casualties have been reported after a shooting near a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill area of the city, police said.

US President Donald Trump said he is “watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh”.

Writing on Twitter, Trump said: “Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered.

“Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!”

In an impromptu news conference from the scene, Pittsburgh police Commander Jason Lando warned residents, “do not come of your home right now, it is not safe.”

More as we get it...